Elephant herd from Chhattisgarh enters Odisha, locals scared

Panic gripped residents of bordering villages in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block after a herd of more than 50 elephants from neighbouring Chhattisgarh entered Odisha on Monday.  

Video grab of the elephant herd crossing a road in Nabarangpur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Panic gripped residents of bordering villages in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block after a herd of more than 50 elephants from neighbouring Chhattisgarh entered Odisha on Monday.  The large herd of elephants reportedly crossed Sitanadi Wildlife Sanctuary near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border before venturing into the state in the afternoon. Sources said the jumbos are likely to enter the nearby reserve forests of Khuduku and Kundei.

Bearing the brunt of frequent elephant incursions, villagers residing in the bordering areas urged the Forest department to take necessary steps to save human lives and property. “Forest officials should ensure that the jumbos are kept away from human habitations. Local residents should be informed about the movement of the elephant herd in advance,” they said.

Since the last two and a half years, elephant herds from Chhattisgarh have been frequently entering Odisha, causing terror among the locals. The jumbos destroy crops and property besides killing people. In December last year, an elderly woman of Siunapali village was trampled to death by an elephant. 
Villages which are worst-affected by elephants are Kundei, Hatvarandi, Khiloli, Samaradihi, Suinapalli, Maringa, Kanadihi, Daripar, Kanditora, Khuduku, Choparpani, Poparpani and Rajpur.

Contacted, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Dhanurjay Mohapatra said, “We have warned villagers not to venture outside during the movement of elephants in the bordering areas. The Forest department has deployed additional guards to monitor the movement of the herd.”
 

