Exhibition on India’s culture inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Horizon’, an international art exhibition celebrating India’s rich heritage and culture, Odisha in particular, was inaugurated in the city on Monday.

Organised by Jaleswar Art Foundation, the three-day-long exhibition was inaugurated at Sakuntala art gallery by MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy in the presence of OTDC chairman Lenin Mohanty and the foundation’s secretary Muktipada Nandi. Over 45 paintings, in acrylic and watercolours, by painters from India, Vietnam, Turkey, Nepal and Bangladesh are being showcased at the exhibition.

Prior to the exhibition, the artists created the paintings on the theme ‘culture and heritage’ at an art camp in Konark on April 7, 8 and 9. As many as 17 painters from Odisha participated in the camp to produce art works on various aspects of Odisha’s culture, be its classical and folk dances or festivals.

Cuttack-based painter Namita Sahoo, whose work on acrylic showcased hunting practice among tribals in Odisha, said a majority of the art works by local artists were aimed at projecting their cultural identity. All the artists were felicitated by the organisers. This is the fourth edition of the exhibition organised by the Jaleswar Art Foundation.

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Horizon’, an international art exhibition celebrating India’s rich heritage and culture, Odisha in particular, was inaugurated in the city on Monday. Organised by Jaleswar Art Foundation, the three-day-long exhibition was inaugurated at Sakuntala art gallery by MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy in the presence of OTDC chairman Lenin Mohanty and the foundation’s secretary Muktipada Nandi. Over 45 paintings, in acrylic and watercolours, by painters from India, Vietnam, Turkey, Nepal and Bangladesh are being showcased at the exhibition. Prior to the exhibition, the artists created the paintings on the theme ‘culture and heritage’ at an art camp in Konark on April 7, 8 and 9. As many as 17 painters from Odisha participated in the camp to produce art works on various aspects of Odisha’s culture, be its classical and folk dances or festivals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cuttack-based painter Namita Sahoo, whose work on acrylic showcased hunting practice among tribals in Odisha, said a majority of the art works by local artists were aimed at projecting their cultural identity. All the artists were felicitated by the organisers. This is the fourth edition of the exhibition organised by the Jaleswar Art Foundation.