Orissa HC seeks status of POSH Act implementation

Published: 11th April 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed time till July 3 as last opportunity for Odisha government to file an affidavit on the status of implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in the state.

The court was hearing a PIL, filed by social activist Biyat Pragya Tripathy, seeking implementation of section 19 (b) of the Act which prescribes display at any conspicuous place in a workplace, the penal consequences of sexual harassments and constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee to inquire into grievances.

Acting on it, the court had on December 7, 2022, issued notices to the state government and sought affidavit on the status of the compliance with the requirement under the Act by April 10. But when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the state counsel sought more time. Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, advocate Sujata Dash urged the court to pass an effective order.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy issued fresh direction to the state government to file a compliance report on implementation of section 19 (b) of the Act in form of affidavit by July 3. “No further time will be granted”, the bench said, while fixing July 10 for further consideration.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 popularly known as POSH Act was brought in by the Central government to provide protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace and for the prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The penal consequence of sexual harassment is a simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

TAGS
Orissa HC POSH Act
