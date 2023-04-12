A cruel mix-up after death leaves two families in agony

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A cargo agency’s goof-up left two grieving families - hundreds of kilometres apart in Odisha and Rajasthan - in deep agony as the bodies of their dear ones were exchanged. In a cruel mischief of fate, the stickers of the coffins were exchanged at Mumbai Airport as a result of which the body of a person from Rajasthan’s Jaipur was wrongly flown to Bhubaneswar and reached Kuandola village in Cuttack district on Monday. On the other hand, body of deceased who belonged to Cuttack had reached Jaipur.

Bilash Chandra Bhuyan

The bereaved family of Bilash Chandra Bhuyan could not find any dissimilarities due to excess swelling and cremated the body on Monday evening. On the other hand, the son of the deceased Jaipur man noticed the mix-up and he lodged a complaint against the cargo agency with Mumbai police.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the bodies were interchanged by the cargo agency with different addresses due to gross negligence in the pasting of stickers on the coffins. Anguish doubled for the Cuttack-based family as Nemalo police informed them that the body they cremated was not of Bilash, rather it was from Rajasthan. The strange matter not only created widespread resentment but also sent shockwaves among the family members, relatives and local people.

“The body which was sent to Bilash’s family had developed swelling. The height and nose construct was also similar. Besides, there was no time to crosscheck due to the atmoshphere of grief and sorrow. So we cremated the body as per the rituals. However, we were shocked when we came to know from police that we had cremated the Jaipur man’s body,” said Prafulla Bhuyna, a villager.Bilash’s family, however, was told that the body would be returned from Rajastan to Kuandola village.

Salepur SDPO Bimal Kumar Barik said family members of the deceased Rajasthan man took the ashes from the cremation ground. “The cargo agency which has already received the body of Bilash will send it to his native village,” said Barik.

The bereaved Bilash’s wife Chinmayee who blamed the cargo agency for the situation wondered how she would conduct the last rites of her husband. “There are no bangles on my hand which are used for performing the last rites,” said a grieving Chimayee.

Bilash who was reportedly working in a car company in Mumbai passed away following a cardiac arrest two weeks back. The agency had charged Rs 85,000 for sending his body to the family, sources said.

