Bhawanipatna MCH gets NMC approval

The MCH affiliated to the Kalahandi university has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year.

Published: 12th April 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhawanipatna Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Kalahandi district on Tuesday received the final approval for starting admission of students from the 2023-24 academic session.The letter of permission (LoP) has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) following an affidavit submitted by the Health and Family Welfare Department that all infrastructure facilities, faculty and resident doctors will be provided as per the norms.

The MCH affiliated to Kalahandi university has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year. This is the 11th government MCH in the state and third to be operational in a year. With this, the KBK region got one medical college each in the three districts. Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the health care sector in the region will get further boost after the operationalisation of the Kalahandi medical college.

“The infrastructure is ready. The MCH authorities will soon start the process for admitting the first batch of students through NEET this academic session,” she said.  The medical assessment and rating board has, however, asked the MCH authorities to develop a biometric attendance, website on the medical college and display all information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and their experience of last five years, students joined and affiliating university.

They have also been directed to display the hospital services, facilities and equipment available in each specialty along with the outpatient and in-patient stats. Built at a cost of Rs 220 crore at Bhangabari on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, the MCH has six academic blocks. Since the Rs 206 crore teaching hospital is under construction, the existing hospital at Bhawanipatna is being developed into a 330-bed hospital to meet the requirements.

