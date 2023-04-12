Home States Odisha

BJD targets BJP over ‘Gaon Chala’ campaign in Odisha

The BJD leader said that justice is being done to people belonging to all sections, not only OBCs in the state.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday targeted the BJP for the ‘Gaon Gaon Chala, Ghara Ghara Chala’ campaign, and said that the new president of the state unit Manmohan Samal has launched it to restore confidence among the party workers who were demoralised because of the defeat of the party in the panchayat and urban local body elections.

Addressing a media conference here, spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that some BJP leaders are creating lawlessness in the state and ‘insulting’ the people of Odisha. “The people of Odisha have not forgotten the manner in which the BJP leaders have insulted the state at the national level, how will they go to the villages now,” he added.

The BJD leader said that justice is being done to people belonging to all sections, not only OBCs in the state. Odisha has witnessed development for the last 23 years under the leadership of the CM and that is the reason why people are reposing their faith in BJD and him, he added.

