BJP leader hurt in attack by miscreants in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A BJP leader sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Soro here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Lokanath Rout (50), BJP’s vice-president of Soro town. The incident took place barely 10 metre from Soro police station at around 6 am.

Sources said Rout was out on morning walk when two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him. They attacked him with a chopper before fleeing the spot. The BJP leader sustained critical injuries on his head and was rushed to Soro community health centre by locals. He was later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore after his condition deteriorated. Police suspect that Rout was attacked either due to political enmity or business rivalry.

The BJP leader was reportedly running a transport business in Soro. Soro IIC Sujata Khamari said on being informed, police reached the crime scene for investigation.Though no complaint has been lodged by the victim’s family members so far, police have detained two persons in this connection and are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway, Khamari added.

