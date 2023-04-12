Home States Odisha

Chief Electoral Officer reviews Jharsuguda by-election preparations in Odisha

The meeting, held at the DMF conference hall here, deliberated on various security and logistical arrangements.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming by-election in Jharsuguda Assembly constituency which is scheduled to take place on May 10.

The CEO and other officials at the
review meeting on Tuesday | Express

The meeting, held at the DMF conference hall here, deliberated on various security and logistical arrangements. The CEO asked the district officials to ensure that the bypoll is conducted peacefully. He also inspected the EVMs and reviewed the arrangements put in place for safety and storage of the voting machines.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, the CEO said the administration is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the state in view of the spurt in positive cases. The Health department will provide necessary instructions in this connection ahead of the bypoll.

“As the by-election is slated to be held on May 10 and there is a possibility of Nor’westers, the block development officers (BDOs) have been instructed to make necessary arrangements at all polling stations. This will ensure that voters do not face any inconvenience while exercising their franchise,” he said.

The CEO further said central forces will be deployed during the bypoll. The administration has already submitted a proposal to the Centre in this regard.Among others, in-charge DIG (Northern Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai, Jharsuguda collector Aboli Naravane, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and other senior officers of the district were present at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chief electoral officer Jharsuguda Assembly Nikunja Bihari Dhal
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp