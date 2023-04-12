Chief Electoral Officer reviews Jharsuguda by-election preparations in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming by-election in Jharsuguda Assembly constituency which is scheduled to take place on May 10.

The meeting, held at the DMF conference hall here, deliberated on various security and logistical arrangements. The CEO asked the district officials to ensure that the bypoll is conducted peacefully. He also inspected the EVMs and reviewed the arrangements put in place for safety and storage of the voting machines.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, the CEO said the administration is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the state in view of the spurt in positive cases. The Health department will provide necessary instructions in this connection ahead of the bypoll.

“As the by-election is slated to be held on May 10 and there is a possibility of Nor’westers, the block development officers (BDOs) have been instructed to make necessary arrangements at all polling stations. This will ensure that voters do not face any inconvenience while exercising their franchise,” he said.

The CEO further said central forces will be deployed during the bypoll. The administration has already submitted a proposal to the Centre in this regard.Among others, in-charge DIG (Northern Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai, Jharsuguda collector Aboli Naravane, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and other senior officers of the district were present at the meeting.

