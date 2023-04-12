Odisha CM reviews Covid situation in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After his arrival from Japan this evening, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the Covid situation in the state. Later a release was issued by his office, which stated that the situation is under control.

The government has taken all precautionary measures including a massive awareness programme to contain the outbreak, the release said and adding that the chief minister has advised the officials to monitor the situation closely.

While reviewing the various activities of the Health and Family Welfare department, the CM expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana scheme which provides free healthcare to nearly 3.5 crore people of Odisha. In view of the significance of the scheme, he asked the department to ensure prompt medical care for all the beneficiaries.

5T secretary VK Pandian coordinated the meeting.

Chief Secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officers attended the review meeting through video conference.

