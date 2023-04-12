Home States Odisha

Districts told to sensitise BSKY beneficiaries in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration: Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday asked the districts to sensitise the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries to curb fraudulent activities by private entities extending healthcare under the flagship programme.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked collectors, municipal commissioners, SPs, DCPs and CDMOs to make the beneficiaries and field workers aware about the scheme and ensure that the beneficiaries are not exploited by nefarious elements in the name of renewal of BSKY card and recharge of balance in the card.

Stating that BSKY is a path breaking scheme to provide universal health coverage with special emphasis on the health protection of economically vulnerable families and women, she said once the health card is issued to a beneficiary under the scheme, it does not require renewal as it is auto renewed annually through an IT platform.

“Recharge of the balance in the card is also done automatically on September 1 every year through the IT platform. The beneficiaries will not have to pay anyone or go to any office for renewal of the card as the same is auto renewed at the back-end,” she informed.

Comments

