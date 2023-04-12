Fake certificate scam: Three candidates under scanner in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Postal Division (BPD) on Tuesday said three candidates who had applied for Gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts, are under scanner and an FIR will be filed against them if it is found that their certificates are fake.

BPD superintendent Tarini Padhy said around 15 of the 57 candidates who had applied for the GDS post recently, obtained their 10th board certificates from other states. While 10 were from Andhra Pradesh, three were from the Uttar Pradesh board and the rest two obtained from Chhattisgarh.

“Of the 15 candidates, certificate verification of 12 candidates is complete. But the three candidates who submitted UP board certificates have not yet arrived for their verification process. While two belong to Keonjhar, one is from Bhadrak.

The last date of certificate verification is April 14 and if found fake, an FIR will be filed against the trio,” Padhy added. Meanwhile, Odisha Postal Circle has declared that certificates of all current GDS candidates besides those waiting for recruitment, will be verified.

Anganwadi worker gets 3 years jail term

Berhampur: The JMFC court, Harbhanga in Boudh district on Monday sentenced an anganwadi worker to three years imprisonment for securing job through forged certificates. The convict is Pushpanjali Jagdala. A fine of `5,000 was further imposed on her. The decision was made basing on the statements of 10 witnesses after a case was registered against her at the Harabhanga Police Station.

