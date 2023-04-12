Home States Odisha

Man gets 10-years for raping disabled woman in Odisha

Public prosecutor Pankaj Das said on April 20, 2020, the hearing and speech-impaired woman had gone to answer the call of nature when Dhal raped her.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A Mayurbhanj court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman. The convict was identified as Hekulu Dhal of Manicha village within Bisoi police limits. Public prosecutor Pankaj Das said on April 20, 2020, the hearing and speech-impaired woman had gone to answer the call of nature when Dhal raped her.

After returning home, the victim narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with Bisoi police the same day. Basing on the FIR, police arrested Dhal. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. Failing to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of six months.

