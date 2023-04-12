Home States Odisha

Odisha Opposition demands CBI probe into fake certificate scam

State BJP president Manmohan Samal sought to know how the racket could run for so long in the state without the knowledge of the administration and the police.

Published: 12th April 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Allegations of involvement of the kingpin in the fake certificate racket with several prominent leaders of the ruling BJD flying thick and fast, the BJP on Tuesday urged the state government to hand over the case to the CBI.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal sought to know how the racket could run for so long in the state without the knowledge of the administration and the police.“There should be a thorough probe into the incident and stern action be taken against the culprits who have played with the future of many meritorious students,” Samal said.

Since the racket is spread to other states and the Crime Branch has its limitations to deal with a case of this nature, BJP demands the case should be immediately handed over to the CBI which is better equipped, he added.

Addressing a media conference, state BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra alleged that Manoj Mishra, the kingpin, was former head of BJD’s Balangir district unit IT cell. He had close links with many BJD leaders.

While senior Congress leader Suresh Routray asked for a CBI probe, his party colleague Bijay Patnaik said a judicial probe will get into the bottom of the matter. Government chief whip Prasant Muduli said the police is doing its job efficiently and advised the Opposition to have patience.

