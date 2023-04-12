Home States Odisha

Odisha slips further in policing and legal aid

As per the latest IJR, there was 28.4 per cent vacancy in police officers level till January 2022.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has slipped in its ranking for policing and legal aid among 18 large and mid-sized states of the country. The state dropped to 10th position from 7th in 2019 in the India Justice Report 2022 which carried out a ranking among states having more than one crore population on police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid.

The state scored 5.16 out of 10 in the four parameters. It is behind Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh which have been placed at 9th, 7th and 5th positions respectively. The state was ranked 4th under the police pillar as compared to the third slot in 2020 and slipped two spots each in prisons and legal aid pillars to be placed at 11th and 10th position in comparison to 9th and 8th respectively in 2020.

The study paints a grim picture for justice being delayed due to vacancies in police officers’ level and judges in higher courts of the state. The vacancies in other categories of the delivery system also remains a cause of concern.

As per the latest IJR, there was a 28.4 per cent vacancy in police officers level till January 2022. The correctional staff vacancies in the state stood at 41.6 per cent till December 2021 and the vacancies for medical officers in prisons was 61.7 per cent during the same period.

Odisha stood 11th in IJR’s ranking intention, which is calculated by the number of women in a police force, women officers in a police force, vacancies in the rank of constables and officers, and the difference in spending by the state as a whole and for policing.

The state has only 10.5 per cent women staff in the police force as against the national average of 11.8 per cent. However, the women officers representation in the state police force is 12.9 per cent and it is better than the national average of 8 per cent.

Among the 25 states, the increase in police budget trails the growth in total budget in 12 states, prisons in 17 states and judiciary in 10 states. According to IJR-2022, the five-year average growth of the total Odisha budget is 8.6 per cent, while the budgetary allocations to police, prisons and judiciary is 7.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively.

The five-year average growth of the budgetary allocations to police, prisons and judiciary is - 0.8 per cent, -7.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively against the average growth of the total state budget during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha policing and legal aid
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp