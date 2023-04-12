Odisha: District collectors alerted on heatwave, day shelters suggested for homeless 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha special relief commissioner (SRC) Wednesday asked all district collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle the heat wave conditions and water scarcity in the state and open shelters for the homeless and disadvantaged people.

The SRC's instructions came in the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave conditions in some Odisha districts later this week.

He said that all efforts should be made to ensure that there are no human casualties due to the heat wave condition.

If any information on it is received or a news report is published in the media, it should be immediately enquired into and its veracity should be promptly reported to the commissioner's office.

The IMD in its mid-day bulletin said the maximum temperature is very likely to rise further gradually by two or three degrees during the next two days in many places in the districts of Odisha due to northwesterly and westerly dry air and high solar insolation.

"The day temperature is likely to be more than 40 degrees and is likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next four days..People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during the day time between 11 am to 3 pm," it said.

On Wednesday Jharsuguda in western Odisha recorded 38.6 degrees c at 11.30 am and Bhubaneswar 38 degrees.

The SRC, Satyabrata Sahu in his communication to the district collectors said the heat wave trend will continue for some more days and asked all district connectors to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautionary measures in view of the present situation.

Urban shelters, community buildings, and other public buildings in urban and rural areas may be used as day shelters for the homeless and needy people, he said in the letter.

Separate arrangements may be made for men and women in these shelters, where safe drinking water and ORS sachets may be arranged for them.

Besides, public awareness campaigns should be carried out and leaflets containing the do's and don'ts should be distributed to protect the people and their livestock from the heat wave condition.

"The district administration is required to take advanced steps to identify the water scarcity pockets and prepare an action plan for ensuring the supply of water for drinking and other uses through tankers to those areas. Reports of water scarcity are to be responded to immediately," the letter read.

The SRC also directed the district authorities to store sufficient stocks of life-saving medicines, saline, and ORS in the dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs, and in the subdivisions or district headquarters hospitals.

"Special arrangements may be made and separate wards/beds earmarked for treatment of heat stroke patients in different hospitals. The ESI dispensaries may be directed to treat the general public," he said.

Drinking water kiosks are required to be opened by urban local bodies and gram panchayats at marketplaces, bus stands, and other congregation points.

The construction and repair of shallow vats must be ensured for roaming livestock, the SRC said.

He stressed taking extra care to ensure the availability of drinking water in educational institutions and academic/technical institutions.

Besides, sufficient quantities of ORS should be kept in them and given to the students and staff whenever required.

"Schools may also be advised to allocate some time during school hours to give heat wave precautionary tips to the students," the SRC added.

