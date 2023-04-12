Home States Odisha

PMLA case: Orissa High Court grants Archana Nag bail; ED to get seized phones

The police could not extract any data from the seized mobile phones as the devices were password protected.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:48 AM

Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Archana Nag, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bhubaneswar directed Khandagiri police to hand over seized mobile phones of the sex and extortion scandal accused and her husband Jagabandhu Chand to Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Archana was arrested on October 6, 2022. While granting bail, Justice V Narasingh said, “Taking into account the nature of allegation, period of custody, punishment prescribed, keeping in view the guidelines of the Supreme Court and welfare of six-year-old child of the petitioner, this court directs her release on bail.”

Granting of bail to Archana at this point was opposed by the state counsel on the ground that it would derail the ongoing investigation into the case. However, Justice Narasingh observed, “It is apt to note that though chargesheet has been filed on December 23, 2022, nothing has been placed on record regarding further investigation.”

Meanwhile, the ED which is investigating the money laundering case registered against Archana, Jagabandhu and their two associates received a boost with a PMLA court asking Bhubaneswar police to hand over their seized mobile phones.

The central agency had filed a petition in PMLA court in January requesting direction to Khandagiri police to hand over three mobile phones of the accused. Sources said the central agency had earlier written a letter to Khandagiri police requesting to hand over the three mobile phones to it but to no avail.

The police could not extract any data from the seized mobile phones as the devices were password protected. They sent the seized devices to State Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. Sources said the ED expects to recover crucial evidences from the seized devices of Archana and Jagabandhu. In another development, the special PMLA court has warned Shradhanjali that a non-bailable warrant will be issued against her if she does not appear before it on the scheduled dates.

