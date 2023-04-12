Rath Yatra plans get rolling in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: The first high-level meeting to discuss arrangements for Rath Yatra, scheduled to be celebrated on June 20, was held here on Tuesday. While Puri collector-cum-district magistrate Samarth Verma spoke on the preparedness of various departments for the annual fete, revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) Suresh Chandra Dalai laid emphasis on timely observance of the rituals, crowd control and management.

The meeting further discussed the ongoing Srimandir Parikrama project which is expected to be completed before the Rath Yatra. Besides, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials were asked to ensure a round-the-clock supply of potable drinking water during the fete.

Meanwhile, the entire town has been provided power supply through three main grids and seven sub-grids to minimise incidents of power cuts. Sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu was asked to take up the matter of uninterrupted power supply with Tata Power soon.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sujata Mishra informed that the district has been provided with 79 ambulances including 29 at the district headquarters hospital. However, members at the meeting expressed their concern over the status of health care in the district as most hospitals reportedly do not have an adequate number of doctors, support staff and medicines.

East Coast Railways officials informed that it will run around 205-210 trains to Puri during the festival. This apart, 35 special ticket booking counters will be functional and six automatic ticket vending machines are to be installed to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) was directed to streamline passenger bus fares and ensure that operators displayed rate charts on their buses during the festival. The RDC informed that five to six places along the Badadanda have been reserved for differently-abled devotees to facilitate their smooth darshan of the Trinity during the festival.

On law and order, inspector general of Police (IGP) Narasingh Bhol said adequate personnel will be deployed at crucial locations to regulate traffic. “The entire town will be under CCTV surveillance during the festival,” he added. Among others, in-charge law secretary Dhaneswar Mallick and superintendent of police (SP), Puri, K Vishal Singh attended the meeting.

PURI: The first high-level meeting to discuss arrangements for Rath Yatra, scheduled to be celebrated on June 20, was held here on Tuesday. While Puri collector-cum-district magistrate Samarth Verma spoke on the preparedness of various departments for the annual fete, revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) Suresh Chandra Dalai laid emphasis on timely observance of the rituals, crowd control and management. The meeting further discussed the ongoing Srimandir Parikrama project which is expected to be completed before the Rath Yatra. Besides, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials were asked to ensure a round-the-clock supply of potable drinking water during the fete. Meanwhile, the entire town has been provided power supply through three main grids and seven sub-grids to minimise incidents of power cuts. Sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu was asked to take up the matter of uninterrupted power supply with Tata Power soon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sujata Mishra informed that the district has been provided with 79 ambulances including 29 at the district headquarters hospital. However, members at the meeting expressed their concern over the status of health care in the district as most hospitals reportedly do not have an adequate number of doctors, support staff and medicines. East Coast Railways officials informed that it will run around 205-210 trains to Puri during the festival. This apart, 35 special ticket booking counters will be functional and six automatic ticket vending machines are to be installed to cater to the needs of the pilgrims. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) was directed to streamline passenger bus fares and ensure that operators displayed rate charts on their buses during the festival. The RDC informed that five to six places along the Badadanda have been reserved for differently-abled devotees to facilitate their smooth darshan of the Trinity during the festival. On law and order, inspector general of Police (IGP) Narasingh Bhol said adequate personnel will be deployed at crucial locations to regulate traffic. “The entire town will be under CCTV surveillance during the festival,” he added. Among others, in-charge law secretary Dhaneswar Mallick and superintendent of police (SP), Puri, K Vishal Singh attended the meeting.