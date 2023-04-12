Home States Odisha

Seeking justice, woman stages dharna outside lover’s house in Odisha

“We were in a love relationship for the last two years. Last month, he took me to Kolkata and kept me in one of his relatives’ house there.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Love, couple

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  High drama unfolded at Nathipur village within Alkund police limits here after a 23-year-old woman sat on dharna outside her alleged lover’s house demanding justice on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Suna Jena of Jhinkira village, alleged that her lover, Jitendra Jena (26), established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage but later, cheated on her.

“We were in a love relationship for the last two years. Last month, he took me to Kolkata and kept me in one of his relatives’ houses there. He repeatedly established a physical relationship with me on the promise of marriage. After spending a few days in Kolkata, we returned to Jajpur,” claimed Suna.

Instead of taking the woman to her home, Jitendra reportedly kept her in his acquaintance’s house at Rahas Guhali village where he again established a physical relationship. After two days, he allegedly abandoned her there.

Suna further alleged that when she asked Jitendra’s family members about his whereabouts, the latter feigned ignorance. Subsequently, she reached Jitendra’s house in Nathipur village to demand justice. However, as Jitendra’s family members locked their door from inside, Suna was forced to stage dharna in front of their house.

On being informed, Alkund police reached the village and pacified Suna following which she called off her protest. She later lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Police said efforts are underway to trace Jitendra who is on the run.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman sits dharna in Odisha
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp