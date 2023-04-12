Seeking justice, woman stages dharna outside lover’s house in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: High drama unfolded at Nathipur village within Alkund police limits here after a 23-year-old woman sat on dharna outside her alleged lover’s house demanding justice on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Suna Jena of Jhinkira village, alleged that her lover, Jitendra Jena (26), established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage but later, cheated on her.

“We were in a love relationship for the last two years. Last month, he took me to Kolkata and kept me in one of his relatives’ houses there. He repeatedly established a physical relationship with me on the promise of marriage. After spending a few days in Kolkata, we returned to Jajpur,” claimed Suna.

Instead of taking the woman to her home, Jitendra reportedly kept her in his acquaintance’s house at Rahas Guhali village where he again established a physical relationship. After two days, he allegedly abandoned her there.

Suna further alleged that when she asked Jitendra’s family members about his whereabouts, the latter feigned ignorance. Subsequently, she reached Jitendra’s house in Nathipur village to demand justice. However, as Jitendra’s family members locked their door from inside, Suna was forced to stage dharna in front of their house.

On being informed, Alkund police reached the village and pacified Suna following which she called off her protest. She later lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Police said efforts are underway to trace Jitendra who is on the run.



