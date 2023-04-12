Two MCL staff killed, 5 hurt in Garjanbahal mine mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two employees of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) died while four others were critically injured at Garjanbahal open-cast mine after the four-wheeler carrying them was crushed by a heavy-duty mining truck on Tuesday morning. The driver of the four-wheeler was also injured.

The deceased have been identified as deputy manager (Mining) Jagdish Oram and operator Umakant Patel. Two of the critically injured employees Dolamani Pradhan and Niranjan Munda were air-lifted to Fortis Hospital in Raigarh, Hyderabad by the MCL while two others were shifted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar, MCL sources said.

Workers gather near the mishap site at

Garjanbahal open cast mine | Express

As per reports, seven persons including the driver were travelling in the vehicle when the heavy-duty mining dumper truck hit and crushed it. Under the impact, the SUV got badly mangled and occupants were trapped inside, said Hemgir police station IIC Ramakanta Sai. Other employees present nearby somehow got the SUV occupants out and rushed them to the nearest Jindal Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh.

Following the mishap, the miners stopped operation at Garjanbahal demanding action against those responsible for safety and security of employees, adequate compensation and jobs for the bereaved families. Mahanadi Coalmines Workers’ Union (MCWU) area secretary Bishwadut Roy came down heavily on the MCL management and said stern action must be taken against those responsible for implementing safety measures. “The management must explain as to what action was taken against the officials in charge of safety of employees,” he said.

Demanding an investigation into whether the driver of the heavy-duty truck had proper driving training and eligibility, Roy claimed there were massive violations of safety norms at the mine.Expressing grief over the incident, chairman-cum-managing director, MCL said, “I am pained by this irreparable loss to families and our fraternity. Entire company stands with the family of the victims in this hour of grief. Best of the medical facilities will be made available for speedy recovery of the injured.” The company has also initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, an MCL release stated.

ROURKELA: Two employees of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) died while four others were critically injured at Garjanbahal open-cast mine after the four-wheeler carrying them was crushed by a heavy-duty mining truck on Tuesday morning. The driver of the four-wheeler was also injured. The deceased have been identified as deputy manager (Mining) Jagdish Oram and operator Umakant Patel. Two of the critically injured employees Dolamani Pradhan and Niranjan Munda were air-lifted to Fortis Hospital in Raigarh, Hyderabad by the MCL while two others were shifted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar, MCL sources said. Workers gather near the mishap site at Garjanbahal open cast mine | ExpressAs per reports, seven persons including the driver were travelling in the vehicle when the heavy-duty mining dumper truck hit and crushed it. Under the impact, the SUV got badly mangled and occupants were trapped inside, said Hemgir police station IIC Ramakanta Sai. Other employees present nearby somehow got the SUV occupants out and rushed them to the nearest Jindal Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the mishap, the miners stopped operation at Garjanbahal demanding action against those responsible for safety and security of employees, adequate compensation and jobs for the bereaved families. Mahanadi Coalmines Workers’ Union (MCWU) area secretary Bishwadut Roy came down heavily on the MCL management and said stern action must be taken against those responsible for implementing safety measures. “The management must explain as to what action was taken against the officials in charge of safety of employees,” he said. Demanding an investigation into whether the driver of the heavy-duty truck had proper driving training and eligibility, Roy claimed there were massive violations of safety norms at the mine.Expressing grief over the incident, chairman-cum-managing director, MCL said, “I am pained by this irreparable loss to families and our fraternity. Entire company stands with the family of the victims in this hour of grief. Best of the medical facilities will be made available for speedy recovery of the injured.” The company has also initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, an MCL release stated.