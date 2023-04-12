Home States Odisha

Two police officers injured in land demarcation scuffle in Odisha

As per reports, scuffle broke out when Athagarh tehsildar, SDPO and local police reached the village for demarcation of 41 acre of land of one Manasram Mishra.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Kolathpangi village in Athagarh tehsil following a scuffle between police and locals during a land demarcation exercise on Tuesday afternoon. Two police officers trying to pacify the irate locals protesting the land demarcation sustained injuries after being attacked by the protesters.

As per reports, a scuffle broke out when Athagarh tehsildar, SDPO and local police reached the village for the demarcation of 41 acres of land of one Manasram Mishra. But the situation turned violent when a group of women belonging to Dalit Sahi rushed to the spot and confronted the police and opposed the land demarcation. Gurudijhatia police station IIC Ranjan Kumar Pradhan and a lady sub-inspector of Athagarh police station were injured when two locals bit their fingers

Locals and administration officials at the land demarcation site | Express

“We had gone for demarcating 41 acres of land belonging to an individual person but locals opposed us claiming that the land belongs to them. When we asked them to show documents supporting the ownership, the protesters who could not furnish any document supporting their claim illegally opposed the land demarcation process,” said Athagarh tehsildar Priyabrata Das adding the land demarcation would again resume on Wednesday.

Two of the protesters bit the fingers of an IIC and a lady sub-inspector said Athagarh SDPO Satyabrata Lenka adding that a case would be registered and necessary action would be initiated against them.

