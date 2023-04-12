Two Vedanta workers critical after molten metal spilled on them

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Two contractual workers sustained critical injuries after the molten metal fell on them at the Vedanta chrome plant in Randia within Bhadrak Rural police limits on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Bijay Mohapatra (35) and Ratikant Sutar (37). Secretary of labourers’ union Muktikanta Mohapatra said the mishap took place at around 11.30 am.

The duo suffered serious burn injuries after molten chrome metal spilt out of the ladle and fell on them.

They were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital but doctors referred them to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. As their condition was critical, the injured duo was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Following the mishap, irate workers ransacked the plant office. On being informed, police reached the spot.The situation was brought under control after police detained furnace manager Suresh Kumar. Mohapatra said a worker had died in a similar incident around 20 days back.

