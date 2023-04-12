Home States Odisha

Two Vedanta workers critical after molten metal spilled on them

As their condition was critical, the injured duo was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Two contractual workers sustained critical injuries after the molten metal fell on them at the Vedanta chrome plant in Randia within Bhadrak Rural police limits on Tuesday. 

The injured were identified as Bijay Mohapatra (35) and Ratikant Sutar (37). Secretary of labourers’ union Muktikanta Mohapatra said the mishap took place at around 11.30 am.

The duo suffered serious burn injuries after molten chrome metal spilt out of the ladle and fell on them.

They were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital but doctors referred them to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. As their condition was critical, the injured duo was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Following the mishap, irate workers ransacked the plant office. On being informed, police reached the spot.The situation was brought under control after police detained furnace manager Suresh Kumar. Mohapatra said a worker had died in a similar incident around 20 days back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta molten metal spill
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp