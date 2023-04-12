Vigilance nets BEO while taking bribe in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Vigilance officials on Tuesday caught Hindol block education officer (BEO) Santanu Mallick red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a school teacher to clear his pending salary.

Vigilance sources said Mallick had demanded illegal gratification from the teacher to sanction his salary during his suspension period. Subsequently, the teacher approached the Vigilance department which laid a trap to nab the BEO.

Accordingly, the complainant went to give the bribe to Mallick in the morning. When the BEO was accepting the money, officials of the anti-corruption agency caught him. He was immediately taken into custody.

Following his arrest, Vigilance officials carried out simultaneous searches at three places owned by the BEO. Raids were conducted at Mallick’s ancestral house at Bhadrak, office in Hindol block and rented accommodation at Khajuriakata.

A cash of Rs 12 lakh was recovered from the BEO’s residence in Bhadrak and his rented house. Vigilance officials also seized bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 10 lakh. The BEO also owns three plots at Bhadrak town. A case was registered against Mallick. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, said a Vigilance official.



