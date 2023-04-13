Essence of education essential: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal attended the silver jubilee celebrations of DAV Public School in Jharsuguda on Tuesday. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Lal emphasised on the importance of education and considering everyone as equal.

He further acknowledged the enduring relevance of the teachings of Dayanand, whose ideas he considers important in unleashing the hidden talents of individuals. “Understanding the essence of education is essential to promote global harmony and cooperation,” he added.

Later, the Governor launched a coffee table book ‘Kishore Kalam Kabya Sangraha,’ having a collection of poems written by the students. He also laid the foundation stone for the Silver Jubilee park, inaugurated a science park and visited an art gallery present on the school’s premises. Among other dignitaries, DAV group secretary Mahesh Chopra was present.



