Festival crowd rings Covid alert in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Once tagged a hotspot of Covid cases in Odisha, this time, Ganjam district administration is wary of keeping cases in control with the increasing number of festivals being organised locally amid large congregation of people. So far, though the district has recorded three positive cases, the administration is in preparedness to handle any exigency.

While the first case was reported from Kabisuryanagar on April 6, the second got detected at Purusottampur on April 7 and the third case from Chatrapur on April 11. The three patients suffered from fever and showed other symptoms of Covid-19. Their antigen test revealed they were positive without any travel history, said district health office sources.

As per the directive of state health directorate, Covid wards with isolation facilities have started in all the health centres. Besides, a Covid ward was opened at ICU building in MKCG MCH. Additional CDMO Dr R Jagadish Patnaik said, “Of the 48 PHCs in the district, six beds in each PHC have been kept ready for Covid positive patients. Besides, another 110 beds are in readiness at CHCs and city hospital,” said Patnaik, adding, the antigen tests can be conducted at all the CHCs, sub-divisional hospitals and city hospital and samples will be sent to microbiology department in MKCG MCH.

Further, 20 beds are also ready at ICU building in MKCG MCH, said superintendent of the hospital Prof Suchitra Dash. Two nodal officers have been designated and mock drills also conducted on how to treat the patients, she said.



