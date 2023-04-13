Memoirs of City’s development, from open spaces to high rises

Deboo Patnaik By

Express News Service

Memories about my city are unlimited, anecdotes too many. Having lived in Bhubaneswar since the early 60s, I have very closely seen the developments around the city in the past six decades years. Its ups and down, its celebrations and sorrows, its sunrises and sunsets, its rains and winters, its cyclones and storms, its people and politicians, its buildings and slums - all of these have been integral parts of my life, my memories, my progress and my success.

During one of my kindergarten days, sometime around 1966-67, I remember returning home. The blue ORT town bus was moving ahead of its scheduled stop at the bus stand, opposite Burma general store (present day Kalamandir) in the Western block of the market building. I was perplexed, but the driver announced that we are going to the new bus stand! And there we were, entering a large building complex, a little ahead of the old one, near AG Square. Lots of activity, fun, celebration and excitement could be felt around the campus of this bus terminal, the first of the modern city.

Deboo Pattnaik

Twelve years later, I remember reaching the same bus stand, in a similar blue town bus, this time sitting on the roof, demanding additional bus services for students of BJB College. With the college election fast approaching in which I was planning to contest, this act was probably more of a compulsion, than choice.

A decade later, in 1977, when the Emergency got over and the dark days of Indian politics came to an end, general elections were held. The state information centre had just moved to its new premises, Soochana Bhawan (present day Jayadev Bhawan). There was tremendous enthusiasm among people to see a change in the political system. Since no television was available those days, people gathered around Soochana Bhawan for election updates. Huge election boards (similar to cricket score boards) were mounted with name of constituencies and candidates. Like many others, we stood there listening to the election updates announced over the loudspeakers till early morning, an experience no amount of money can provide today.

Another memory that stands out is that of a late October morning in 1984. There was a crowd in front of the PTI office in Unit- 1. I decided to stop and find out the reason. It was the shock of a lifetime; I was told that Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of the country had been assassinated in her residence at New Delhi. Mrs. Gandhi was in Bhubaneswar the previous evening, addressing a public meeting (her last) at the Parade Ground (popular as IG Park now) which I had attended. It’s quite strange, the Gandhi family had a strange relationship with Bhubaneswar. Both the Prime Ministers from the family visited Bhubaneswar the day before they were assassinated. Mr Rajiv Gandhi addressed an election rally in the city the day before he was killed in May 1991.

In the earlier years, Bhubaneswar had a large number of expatriates living in it. They were mostly consultants to various government departments and OUAT. Even a number of UN agencies like UNICEF, WHO etc had many representatives working here. These gentlemen would drive around the city in big imported cars, making the local populace drool. Most of them frequented a small continental restaurant in the Choudhry market of Bapuji Nagar, called Sunshine Cafe. Run by a Goanese couple, this cafe was the first and only continental restaurant of the city back then, and continued to be a favourite of most of the expatriates and foreign tourists. The tranquillity of the place cannot be forgotten till date.

Known as the ‘New Capital’ in its earlier days, the city was initially planned for 40,000 people; today, it now has a population of more than one million. One of the first two planned cities of new India, Bhubaneswar has grown much beyond what we could have dreamt in our childhood. The city that was limited over a space not more than 10 sq miles, today spreads well beyond it. From the two-lane city roads to present day 8-laned Janpath, from the thrice a week single flight to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar has around 50 flights a day connecting to almost all the major destinations in the country. Even the international connections are being restored soon.

From the small-time hotel in Rajmahal, the city now offers more than 1,000 3-star and above hotel rooms. From a couple of cinema theatres in Ravi and Kalpana, Bhubaneswar today boasts of more than 25 screens and many being added soon. From the two under-graduate colleges of BJB and Ramadevi, it has 20 plus colleges, not to mention the numerous engineering, medicine and business institutes of national repute. From one major hospital and few dispensaries around the city, Bhubaneswar now has at least 10 high-end hospitals offering state of the art technology and specialisation, including an AIIMS. From just a few shopkeepers and traders, this has become the centre for all commercial and business activity of the state, attracting national brands to open shops, outlets, offices and institutions.

Not just an educational and commercial hub, it has also emerged as a burgeoning sports center and tourist attraction as well. Having the exclusive distinction of hosting the Hockey World Cup twice consecutively, the city has positioned itself as the leading sports hub of the country.I am glad my city is growing. I am excited about the upcoming infrastructure and facilities, thrilled with the new plans that are being visualised for the city. I was amazed at Bhubaneswar being named the first among the smart cities of India. I am proud to be identified as a man from Bhubaneswar.

Still, I miss those four elderly gentlemen sitting on a culvert and enjoying the setting sun. I recall the convenience of traveling from one end of the city to another in just a few minutes. I long for the open rickshaw ride against the afternoon wind from Convent chhak to Master Canteen. My heart yearns for the secured and safe rides around the city late in the night. I miss the innocent camaraderie of neighbours in different locations of the city. I crave for the noiseless afternoons and silent puja holidays in the city. I remember the number of ‘Jamun’ and ‘Krushnachuda’ trees in the summer. I search for the gush of rain water flowing in the natural drains through the city. Above all, I miss Bhubaneswar’s signature feature, the evening breeze that used to flow from the south bringing into the city the freshness of the jungles around it.Yet I love my Bhubaneswar. A city I have grown with, a city I have lived my life, a city I am so proud of, a city with unfailing hope and decisive future.

Lots of activity, fun, celebration and excitement could be felt around the campus of this bus terminal, the first of the modern city. 