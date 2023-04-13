Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal slams state govt for ‘hijacking’ central schemes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday slammed Odisha Government for trying to hijack the centrally-sponsored schemes.

Addressing a party meeting at Madhuban field in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada, Samal said the subsidised rice scheme is a flagship programme of the centre but the state government took credit for implementing it. “By publicising that the state government was implementing the centrally-sponsored schemes, the BJD has remained in power for the last 23 years,” he said.

Samal further said the state government is earning crores of rupees as revenue from Mayurbhanj, but lakhs of local youths are going outside Odisha in search for jobs. “No industry was set up in the tribal-dominated district during the 23 years of BJD’s rule in the state.” he claimed.

The state BJP chief criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for ‘speaking more and working less’. The urban cooperative bank at Baripada and Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Colleges in Mayurbhanj are yet to be revived despite the CM’s assurance, he said.

“People of the state are deprived of basic amenities like roads, drinking water, health and education. Due to poor management, school-going children are not getting quality food in mid-day meals. It is a shame that school children in Mayurbhanj are walking several kilometres to meet the collector and air their grievances over irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme,” Samal alleged.

Among others, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MLAs were present.



