Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik third richest among CMs in India

Published: 13th April 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 12:36 PM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the third richest among 30 of his counterparts in the country having movable and immovable assets worth Rs 63.87 crore, said a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which was released on Wednesday.

The report said the Odisha chief minister has immovable assets worth Rs 63,64,15,261 and movable properties of Rs 23,26,555. Besides, he has self-earned income of Rs 21.17 lakh and liabilities of Rs 15 lakh, it added. However, according to the property statement submitted by the chief minister last year, he had property worth Rs 64.97 crore till December 2021.

His immovable property was estimated at Rs 52.88 crore, all of which he inherited. He had 50 per cent share in his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over Rs 43.36 crore. Besides, he had two-third share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190.

His movable property was worth Rs 12.09 crore, which included deposits of Rs 72 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and Rs 21.71 lakh in the State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler. The jewellery was valued at over Rs 3.45 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tops the list with total assets of over Rs 510 crore, followed by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu at the second spot with property of over Rs 163 crore.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the poorest with total assets of Rs 15.38 lakh. The report maintained of the 30 chief ministers in the country, 29 are crorepatis. As per the property statement submitted by Naveen last year, he owned property worth Rs 64.97 crore till December, 2021.

