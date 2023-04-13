Home States Odisha

Odisha sizzles: Jharsuguda hottest in Asia, No relief soon

Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday

A woman cycles on a deserted road keeping her head covered with dupatta in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy, Express)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst a sweltering heat wave sweeping the state, Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest place in the country along with Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, on Wednesday. Both towns recorded 43 degree Celsius on the day. As per weather information service provider, Ogimet, Jharsuguda and Rajgarh were also the hottest across Asia.

Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a heatwave over the next three days, intolerable conditions prevailed across the state. The regional met office said the temperature in Jharsuguda was three degree above normal. Similarly, Baripada recorded 42.5 degree C, four degree above normal. Twelve other places in the state sizzled at over 40 degree C.

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.8 degree C respectively during the period. Gopalpur in Ganjam posted 39.1 degree C, seven degree above normal. It was the city’s hottest day in April. It had recorded 37.8 degree C on April 12, 1994.

Similarly, Puri recorded 38.3 degree, six degree above normal. It was the pilgrim town’ hottest April day since 1991. The city’s all time high of 41.1 degree C was recorded on April 26, 1947.Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar was singed by the heat wave and people were agony. A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant said she appeared the test at a centre in Mancheswar Industrial Estate and was inconvenienced due to the hot weather.

“The centre had two air conditioners but both were off. One of the applicants reached late due to which everyone had to sit for an additional 40 minutes. The test started at around 3 pm,” she said.  The hot weather condition is expected to get worse and continue for at least three more days.

“Due to north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperature is likely to rise gradually by two to three degree during next two days at many places in the state,” said Umasankar Das, scientist with Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

During next three days, day temperature is likely to be more than 40 degree C and expected to remain above normal by three degree to five degree. People have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm, said Das. The regional met office also issued a heat wave warning for some places in the state for the next 72 hours. Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Angul will face the harsh conditions.

