Sec 144 in Sambalpur after clashes erupt between two groups during Hanuman Jayanti rally

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: A day after an unforeseen clash broke out between two groups in Motijharan area during a rally ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur, telecom services have been suspended across Sambalpur to restore public order in the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the incident, the district administration clamped section 144 across the city.

An intense stone-pelting episode during the incident left at least 10 police personnel injured.

Referring to the violence that took place on Wednesday, a notice issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Deoranjan Singh on Thursday said, "The situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb the public order in Sambalpur District. Messaging platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other such media have the potential to inflame communal passions.”

The notification further informed that to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages through the above-mentioned media, the Odisha government has suspended the use and access of the following types of internet and data services including Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media for the next 48 hours beginning from 10 AM on April 13.

The prohibited services include Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all mobile service providers, mobile internet, data services of all mobile service providers, Internet/ data services of all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), broadband dialup systems and any other such means of modes of transmission.

While Hanuman Jayanti celebration is scheduled to be held on April 14, a bike rally of the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti was held on the day. The rally started from Dhanupali Chowk and was supposed to move around the city.

However, unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the rally leading to a clash between two groups while the procession was at Motijharan, en route Dhankauda from Bhutapara chhak. The irate procession members retaliated.

When the mob turned violent, police went forward to control them and sustained injuries. The mob pelted stones at the nearby building and went on vandalizing whatever came their way. A shop and a two-wheeler were set on fire besides several other vehicles including autorickshaws damaged.

However, police dispersed the mob which had gathered near Brooks hill. Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal said clashes broke out during the procession and police personnel also sustained injuries. “Currently, the situation is under control,” he told The New Indian Express. An investigation has been launched to identify the mischief-mongers and action will be initiated against them, he added.

Sambalpur SP, Batulla Gangadhar said at least two persons have been detained in connection with the violence. The rally has been taking the same route for the last 17 years, the SP added. Meanwhile, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC across Sambalpur city from 7 pm on Wednesday until further orders.

Following the imposition of prohibitory orders, an atmosphere of panic gripped the town. While the streets turned deserted, those who had come from outside were trying to leave. Forces were deployed at several sensitive areas of the city. The area where the incident took place has a history of tension during the Hanuman Jayanti processions.

