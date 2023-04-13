Home States Odisha

Tension flares up in Vedanta plant, Sec 144 imposed

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The district administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC within 200-metre radius of the Vedanta-Facor plant at Randia here after tension flared up over the industrial mishap in which two workers sustained severe burn injuries.

On Tuesday, two contract workers suffered critical injuries after molten metal fell on them at the charge chrome plant. Following the mishap, irate workers along with local anti-socials ransacked the plant office, damaging machinery and equipment besides assaulting security personnel and officials. The agitators also staged road blockade near the plant disrupting vehicular movement for several hours.

Bhadrak sub-collector Manoj Patra said in view of the situation, prohibitory orders were imposed inside the Vedanta-Facor plant and within its 200 metre radius for two days. The IIC of Bhadrak Rural police station has been asked to take stern action against the miscreants involved in damaging the plant property and assaulting its personnel. While the plant has been closed, one platoon of armed police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. 

On the other hand, the labourers’ union of Vedanta-Facor has lodged an FIR against seven management staff for the mishap and demanded their immediate arrest.  Secretary of labourers’ union Muktikanta Mohapatra alleged that within 20 days, two similar mishaps have taken place in the plant due to the management’s callousness. While a contractual worker has already lost his life, two others are battling for their lives.

“The plant management had turned a deaf ear to our repeated demands for strict adherence to safety protocols. We have met the district collector and SP in this regard. The administration has assured us to hold a joint meeting with the management and workers soon,” Mohapatra added.
 

