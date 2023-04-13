Two sub-adult carcasses found from Similipal Tiger Reserve and Balasore forest division

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The carcasses of two sub-adult tuskers recovered in two subsequent days from Kaptipada range of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Kuldiha range of Balasore forest division have exposed the threat the gentle giants are facing in recent times. While one was recovered from near Jharanaghati village in Balasore forest division on Wednesday, the other was found dead in Padampokhari village under Kaptipada range on Tuesday.

Forest personnel of Balasore division traced one of the carcasses while they were patrolling in the area on the day. On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) Khuswant Singh reached the spot for further inquiry. Speaking to TNIE, Singh said the tusker, aged about eight to nine years, was a part of an elephant herd and most likely died three to four days back while roaming in the area.

“Infighting might have led to its death since injury marks were found on its body. At least three veterinary surgeons are conducting an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of its death. The postmortem will be carried out on Thursday morning,” he added. On the other hand, the carcass of the other sub-adult tusker, aged about 10 to 15 years old, was found by the patrolling team in Padampokhari village under Kaptipada range of STR on Tuesday night.

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said, “Both its tusks were intact and no injury marks were found on its body. The exact cause of its death can be ascertained after a postmortem which is to be conducted on Thursday,” he informed. The death of around eight elephants within a year has triggered resentment among wildlife enthusiasts who claim poor security management and monitoring by officials is the reason behind such deaths recurring at regular intervals.

