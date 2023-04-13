Home States Odisha

Two sub-adult carcasses found from Similipal Tiger Reserve and Balasore forest division

Forest personnel of Balasore division traced one of the carcasses while they were patrolling in the area on the day.

Published: 13th April 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Carcass of the tusker found at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district.

Carcass of the tusker found at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The carcasses of two sub-adult tuskers recovered in two subsequent days from Kaptipada range of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Kuldiha range of Balasore forest division have exposed the threat the gentle giants are facing in recent times. While one was recovered from near Jharanaghati village in Balasore forest division on Wednesday, the other was found dead in Padampokhari village under Kaptipada range on Tuesday.

Forest personnel of Balasore division traced one of the carcasses while they were patrolling in the area on the day. On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) Khuswant Singh reached the spot for further inquiry.  Speaking to TNIE, Singh said the tusker, aged about eight to nine years, was a part of an elephant herd and most likely died three to four days back while roaming in the area.

“Infighting might have led to its death since injury marks were found on its body. At least three veterinary surgeons are conducting an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of its death. The postmortem will be carried out on Thursday morning,” he added. On the other hand, the carcass of the other sub-adult tusker, aged about 10 to 15 years old,  was found by the patrolling team in Padampokhari village under Kaptipada range of STR on Tuesday night. 

Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said, “Both its tusks were intact and no injury marks were found on its body. The exact cause of its death can be ascertained after a postmortem which is to be conducted on Thursday,” he informed. The death of around eight elephants within a year has triggered resentment among wildlife enthusiasts who claim poor security management and monitoring by officials is the reason behind such deaths recurring at regular intervals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuskers
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp