Water crisis looms large as rivers in Odisha's Kendrapara dry up

Women crowd the sole functional tube-well in Karandiapatana village.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the advent of summer, residents of villages along Luna and Karandia rivers under Marsaghai block of Kendrapara district, are reeling under water crisis owing to the decrease in the water level in the rivers. 

Residents of Bangalpur, Indalo, Jalapok, Mehindinagar, Aitipur and Basapur gram panchayats are now gearing up for shortage of drinking water since both the rivers have begun drying up. “Due to depletion of ground water during summers, most tube-wells in our areas become defunct forcing us to buy drinking water from tanker trucks. With no aid from the government, villagers are in distress,” said Pabitra Mallick of Mehindinagar village.

The situation is grim in Karandiapatana village where four out of the five tube-wells installed in the area are reportedly non-functional.  “We have apprised the higher authorities of the water crisis but they are yet to repair the defunct tube-wells. With no option in hand, almost all villagers have to depend on the only functional tube-well to meet their water needs. To our dismay, the water obtained from this tube-well is also salty,” said Ranjan Das of Karandiapatana village.

“During the last Assembly and Parliamentary elections, we were assured that the water crisis issue will soon be solved. But our plight is yet to be addressed,” alleged another local Ajit Behera. Contacted, executive engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, Kendrapara, Basant Nayak said the defunct tube-wells and damaged pipelines are being repaired on war footing to solve the water crisis. 

