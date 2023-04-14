18,000 teachers to be regularised, stir called off in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ad hoc high school teachers, protesting at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here for nearly two weeks, called off their agitation after being assured by the state government that their jobs will be regularised.Sources said as per the decision of the School and Mass Education (SME) department the contractual high school teachers will be regularised on the basis of the Odisha Group B, C and D posts (repeal and special provisions) rules - 2022.

The regularisation has been considered for those teachers (initial appointees) engaged as per the Odisha Group-B Posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules 2013. Over 18,000 ad hoc teachers will be benefited from the move, sources in the SME department said. Besides, the government has also ensured that the move doesn’t affect the seniority of those appointed contractually prior to 2013 rules.

Accordingly, the regular service period of the teachers who have been appointed contractually prior to the notification of Odisha Group-B Posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules - 2013 and have also completed six years of contractual service prior to notification of the 2013 rules, will be counted on completion of six years of their contractual service and their seniority will be maintained as per the position in the merit list in the year of recruitment.

Besides, the teachers appointed prior to the 2013 rules will also be entitled to notional pay not less than the teachers recruited as per the Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual appointment rules) 2013. The agitating teachers who welcomed the move and withdrew their protest said the decision is significant.“The move is historic and doesn’t affect seniority of the teachers appointed prior to the 2013 contractual appointment rules,” said Odisha Teachers Federation leader Prabhakar Jaysingh.

