Home States Odisha

75th Capital Foundation Day: Row over Bhubaneswar MP Sarangi’s exclusion from guest list

Members of the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee said the government was advised to invite Sarangi to the event as guest.

Published: 14th April 2023 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 75th Capital Foundation Day celebrations got embroiled in a controversy after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi complained that she was excluded from the guest list.

Terming the omission as deliberate attempt to undermine the elected public representative of the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, she said it was for the second consecutive year that the government had not invited her to the foundation day event.

“I am the elected parliamentarian of this constituency and not inviting me to such public event is an insult to the people of Bhubaneswar who elected me as their MP. It is also a disrespect to a constitutional post,” she told mediapersons.

Members of the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee said the government was advised to invite Sarangi to the event as guest. “Bhubaneswar MP’s role has been significant in the development of the state capital. She had also served as the commissioner of BMC earlier. It is unfortunate that her name was dropped,” said committee president Pradosh Patnaik. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi 75th Capital Foundation Day
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp