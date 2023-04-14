75th Capital Foundation Day: Row over Bhubaneswar MP Sarangi’s exclusion from guest list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 75th Capital Foundation Day celebrations got embroiled in a controversy after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi complained that she was excluded from the guest list. Terming the omission as deliberate attempt to undermine the elected public representative of the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, she said it was for the second consecutive year that the government had not invited her to the foundation day event. "I am the elected parliamentarian of this constituency and not inviting me to such public event is an insult to the people of Bhubaneswar who elected me as their MP. It is also a disrespect to a constitutional post," she told mediapersons. Members of the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee said the government was advised to invite Sarangi to the event as guest. "Bhubaneswar MP's role has been significant in the development of the state capital. She had also served as the commissioner of BMC earlier. It is unfortunate that her name was dropped," said committee president Pradosh Patnaik.