Additional forces mobilised to 6 dists in Odisha, watch on social media

Published: 14th April 2023 05:05 AM

BHUBANESWAR: A day after group clash erupted in Sambalpur, Odisha government on Thursday beefed up security across six sensitive districts and mobilised additional police forces to ensure Hanuman Jayanti celebrations pass off peacefully.

Fresh batches of security forces were deployed in Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Koraput’s Jeypore. In some districts Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are over whereas in others, it will take place on Friday.

“The situation in Sambalpur is under control. Additional security forces have been placed to some districts keeping in view the expected gatherings and their history,” DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal told The New Indian Express.

All SPs and DCPs have been instructed to remain alert to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the state. “A total of 175 platoons of police force have been mobilised across the state to maintain law and order situation,” ADG, Law and Order Radha Kishan Sharma said.

Earlier, the Home department after observing the situation in Sambalpur town following clashes between two groups on Wednesday evening issued orders suspending internet services in the entire district for next 48 hours. Prohibitory orders remained imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Sambalpur town. So far, at least 26 people have been arrested in connection with the group clash, Sharma told this paper. A flag march by security forces was conducted in Sambalpur town earlier on the day. Similarly, foot patrolling was carried out in the evening.

Similarly in Koraput sub-division, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed till April 24 between 3 pm and 9 am. In Jeypore sub-division, restriction was imposed on unauthorised rally and procession for the same hours till April 20.

Sources said the state’s Intelligence wing is keeping a close watch on social media posts uploaded and circulated in various parts to avoid any further escalation. The department is keeping a close vigil in districts where Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, said sources.

