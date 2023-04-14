Home States Odisha

Curb on rally in Jeypore

Hanuman Jayanti procession

Hanuman Jayanti procession (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput administration on Thursday imposed a prohibition on rallies and processions without permission between 3 pm and 9 am till April 20 across Jeypore sub-division to ward off any untoward incident in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. 

Earlier, the administration imposed Sec 144 under CrPC for eight days, beginning Thursday. However, it revised the order to ban unauthorised rally or procession during the 18-hour period.

As per information received from Jeypore SDPO, the administration anticipated possibility of breach of law and order due to unauthorised gathering, rallies and processions. The modified notification issued by Jeypore sub-collector Bedbara Pradhan said no rally or procession will be allowed without prior permission in the jurisdiction of all police stations of the sub-division during the period.

Given the recent congregation of over 50,000 people in the town for Ram Navami procession, it was expected a similar gathering would be witnessed for Hanuman Jayanti on Friday.  Jeypore SDPO Harisha PC said there is no report of tension in the town. “However, restrictions have been imposed as a preventive measure to avoid any law and order problem during the celebration,” he said. 

