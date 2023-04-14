Heat torment on, Baripada hottest in world

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to sizzle with 25 places recording 40 degree Celsius or more on Thursday.According to weather information service provider Ogimet, Baripada recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius across the world on Thursday. Angul, Sonepur and Boudh recorded 42.5 degree each on the day. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.8 degree and 41.4 degree respectively during the period.

The regional Met office has issued a warning for heat wave at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Angul districts on Friday.Similarly, heat wave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh districts on Saturday.

“Day temperature is likely to rise by 3 degree Celsius at many places in interior districts during next two days and there will be slight fall in mercury level thereafter. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40 degree Celsius or more and it will be above normal by 3 degree to 5 degree at a few places in the state during next three days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The people can expect relief from heat wave conditions from Sunday onwards. The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rain or thunderstorm activity at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack and 14 other districts on Sunday.

