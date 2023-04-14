Home States Odisha

Odisha: Covid weekly positivity rate 10 per cent in Sonepur and Sambalpur

As per statistics shared by the Ministry of Health, the weekly positivity rate was 10.8 pc in Sonepur and 9.6 pc in Sambalpur between April 5 and 11.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

covid cases

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts reported a weekly test positivity rate (TPR) of 10 per cent warranting cluster containment measures and enforcement of protocol to curb the infection.

As per statistics shared by the Ministry of Health, the weekly positivity rate was 10.8 pc in Sonepur and 9.6 pc in Sambalpur between April 5 and 11. Three other districts that recorded a TPR of over 5 per cent are Sundargarh (9.1 per cent), Balangir (7.6 per cent) and Nabarangpur (5.4 per cent).  Health department sources said three districts Nabarangpur, Sambalpur and Sundargarh have been recording more than 30 cases each daily for last four days.      

The state reported 200 new Covid cases in last 24 hours taking the active tally to 1,102. The active cases crossed the 1,000 mark in Odisha after six months. The new cases were detected from 4,904 samples. Sundargarh recorded the highest 46 cases, followed by 37 from Nabarangpur, 31 from Cuttack, 20 from Nuapada, 15 from Khurda, 13 from Balangir and 10 from Mayurbhanj. Bhubaneswar registered 13 new cases.

Of the fresh cases spread across 18 districts, 49 were aged below 18 years. Health experts said the rise in juvenile cases indicates the infection, which was confined to only the adult population during this wave, has started spreading among children.  

The daily test positivity rate has also soared to four per cent (pc) from two pc a couple of days ago. Health officials said the positivity rate rose due to drop in testing in some districts. The number of tests has dropped from a range of 6,000 to less than 5,000.

“We have called a meeting with CDMOs and district officials on Saturday to discuss testing and containment measures. People are hiding their symptoms and not coming for testing. Districts have been asked to keep a tab on this and people have been advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” said director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Odisha Sonepur Sambalpur
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp