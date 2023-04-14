Odisha farmers stage road blockade, warn of suicide

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Hundreds of farmers of Basudevpur here blocked Jamjhadi-Dhamara state highway at Chandimal Chhak on Thursday. The farmers with poison in hand, threatened to end their lives unless payment for the paddy they sold to government agencies is cleared.

Sources said the farmers of sold their paddy to Gadi Sambay Samiti three months back. But they haven’t yet received the payment. “We have been running after the Samiti secretary for last two months to clear our dues. We also met the district civil supplies officer but his assurances fell flat as we are yet to get our money,” said a distressed farmer Rajendra Barik.

The farmers alleged that the officers are turning a deaf ear to their sufferings. “We are paying interest for the loan we have taken for cultivation. Today, we are in the midst of the road due to the district administration’s apathy,” the farmers alleged. Basudevpur tehsildar Sobhagya Panda rushed to the spot and pacified the farmers. Following the negotiations, the strike was called off.

