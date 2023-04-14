Odisha govt imposes two-month fishing ban from April 15

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to conserve fish stock at sea during the breeding period, the fisheries department has decided to impose restriction on fishing by mechanised fishing vessels from April 15 to June 14 in the state.

To avoid disturbances caused by trawl fishing during the breeding season, the fishermen are instructed not to venture into the sea during the ‘fishing ban’ period under section- 4 of Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982 , said senior marine fisheries officer, Kujang Jagannath Rao.

“Around 21,000 fishing vessels including 2000 trawlers are registered with the Fisheries Department of the state. During the ban, the mechanized fishing vessels will not be allowed to venture into sea. The small mechanized and non- mechanized boats less than 8.5 meter long which use nets with big gaps, are exempted, “ the officer stated. The ban aims at conserving fish species during the monsoon, which is the spawning season for many varieties of fish, including shrimp, added the official.

The monsoon season is considered the breeding season of nearly 300 species including the delicious Hilsa along the coast of Odisha. The traditional fishermen have been exempted from the fishing ban. However, they are permitted to carry out fishing only in the territorial waters and catch only pelagic fish, Rao said.



