Odisha heat wave: Working hours of labourers changed in state

BHUBANESWAR: In view of intense heat wave conditions in the state, the government on Thursday rescheduled the working hours for labourers.The district administrations have been asked to ensure labourers are not made to work during the peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm. The decision was taken at a review meeting on heat wave conditions convened by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallik. The minister said timings of public transport service will be rescheduled taking into consideration heat wave conditions and plying of the vehicles prohibited during peak hours of heat wave.

The Commerce and Transport department has been asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding in buses.

The minister said all schools, both government and private, have been closed till April 16. Further decision will be taken taking into the consideration the situation. Similarly, a decision on closing colleges will be taken after the examinations are over, if the heat wave conditions persist, she said adding necessary steps have also been taken for providing uninterrupted power supply to educational institutions.

Community awareness activities have been initiated to combat forest fires and protect wild animals during by involving local communities, Vana Surakhya Samitis, SHGs and PRI members.The Fisheries and Animal Resource Development department has been asked to repair or construct shallow vats for stray animals and roaming livestock. Arrangements for supply of drinking water through tankers in water scarcity areas have been made.

