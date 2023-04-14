Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jharsuguda bypoll officially notified

The voting for the bypoll will be conducted on May 10 from 7 am to 6 pm while counting of votes will be held on May 13.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued formal notification for bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency. As per the notification, filing of nomination papers will start from April 13 (Thursday). April 20 will be the last date for filing of nomination papers. Candidates can file their nominations to the returning officer or assistant returning officer at the office of the returning officer and sub-collector, Jharsuguda between 11 am and 3 pm on any day except public holiday.

While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 21, candidates can withdraw their candidatures by April 24. The voting for the bypoll will be conducted on May 10 from 7 am to 6 pm while counting of votes will be held on May 13. The election will be completed by May 15, 2023, the notification stated.By-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and health minister Naba Kishore Das.

