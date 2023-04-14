Home States Odisha

Odisha to launch LAccMI for affordable transport

The first phase of operation will start from October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti especially in remote regions having no or less public transport connectivity.

Published: 14th April 2023 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

OSRTC bus

An OSRTC Bus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is set to launch an innovative location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI) in the state soon. The new scheme will facilitate assured and affordable transportation for people across the state.

LAccMI was one of the 20 new initiatives with a cumulative outlay of Rs 7,202 crore announced by the state government in the 2023-24 budget. A provision of Rs 100 crore was made for the initiative. The Commerce and Transport department has decided to strategically focus on intra-block and intra-district connectivity initially and further to integrate the same with inter-city bus operations under the new scheme. It would be valid and applicable for at least 10 years.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has been tasked to prepare a detailed project report to explore various collaborative opportunities and connectivity framework for each gram panchayat. “The transport corporation has been asked to complete the project report within a month. Once the DPR is ready, the department can initiate other procurement processes at the earliest,” said a Transport department official.

While public transportation in rural parts of the state mostly depend on private bus operators, around 500 buses of OSRTC are being operated in 317 routes, mostly connecting the district headquarters towns.  In view of the dynamism of the scheme, OSRTC has been advised to enhance its capability for efficient implementation and monitoring of the scheme, which will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase of operation will start from October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti especially in remote regions having no or less public transport connectivity. It will be gradually extended to all regions by January 2024. In 2014, the state government had launched Biju Gaon Gadi Yojana to provide transport facilities to people in rural Odisha. It will be subsumed under LAccMI for a seamless operation providing fast and last mile connectivity focusing on rural areas.

It has also been decided to extend the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) for transportation of traumatic patients to ensure emergency transportation of road accident Victims, who need trauma care within the golden hour.

The doctors’ outreach programme under Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva (MMBSS) has already been implemented in the state.The air transportation of critical patients will be taken up soon. The HEMS will be implemented and rolled out across the state in a phased manner. It will be an ambitious pillar of the LAccMI scheme, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha OSRTC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp