Odisha to launch LAccMI for affordable transport

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is set to launch an innovative location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI) in the state soon. The new scheme will facilitate assured and affordable transportation for people across the state.

LAccMI was one of the 20 new initiatives with a cumulative outlay of Rs 7,202 crore announced by the state government in the 2023-24 budget. A provision of Rs 100 crore was made for the initiative. The Commerce and Transport department has decided to strategically focus on intra-block and intra-district connectivity initially and further to integrate the same with inter-city bus operations under the new scheme. It would be valid and applicable for at least 10 years.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has been tasked to prepare a detailed project report to explore various collaborative opportunities and connectivity framework for each gram panchayat. “The transport corporation has been asked to complete the project report within a month. Once the DPR is ready, the department can initiate other procurement processes at the earliest,” said a Transport department official.

While public transportation in rural parts of the state mostly depend on private bus operators, around 500 buses of OSRTC are being operated in 317 routes, mostly connecting the district headquarters towns. In view of the dynamism of the scheme, OSRTC has been advised to enhance its capability for efficient implementation and monitoring of the scheme, which will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase of operation will start from October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti especially in remote regions having no or less public transport connectivity. It will be gradually extended to all regions by January 2024. In 2014, the state government had launched Biju Gaon Gadi Yojana to provide transport facilities to people in rural Odisha. It will be subsumed under LAccMI for a seamless operation providing fast and last mile connectivity focusing on rural areas.

It has also been decided to extend the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) for transportation of traumatic patients to ensure emergency transportation of road accident Victims, who need trauma care within the golden hour.

The doctors’ outreach programme under Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva (MMBSS) has already been implemented in the state.The air transportation of critical patients will be taken up soon. The HEMS will be implemented and rolled out across the state in a phased manner. It will be an ambitious pillar of the LAccMI scheme, the official added.

