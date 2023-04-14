Home States Odisha

Orissa HC upholds order on regularisation of services of 481 DEOs

The bench ruled that the court is not persuaded to interfere with the impugned judgment of the single judge.

Published: 14th April 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld a single judge’s direction for regularisation of services of 481 data entry operators (DEOs) who were engaged in 171 tehsil offices by the respective collectors on contractual basis and had completed six years of service.The judge had issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by DEOs on September 9, 2021. The state government had filed writ appeals challenging the order. While dismissing it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said,

“As it transpired, the engagement of the DEOs has been continued from time to time without a break for over 10 years in some cases and even 15 years in certain others. If this was a lapse, then the government is to blame and the DEOs who had no say in it, cannot be denied regularisation on that score alone”.

The bench ruled that the court is not persuaded to interfere with the impugned judgment of the single judge. “It should now be implemented in letter and spirit within a period of twelve weeks”, it stated. Apart from regularisation of services, the single judge had also directed the DEOs be granted all the consequential and financial benefits in accordance with law.

Initially, the DEOs were engaged to facilitate issuance of land passbooks but subsequently they attended all the computerisation  related work of the tehsils. Subsequently, over the years the DEOs were found to be useful to run day-to-day affairs of tehsils. The services of 572 DEOs engaged on contractual basis had been extended from time to time.

Of them,  91 were engaged through outsourcing agencies. “If 91 of them are engaged through outsourcing agencies, then their cases can be considered with other similarly placed DEOs who have come in through outsourcing, whose cases are being considered in a separate batch of matters listed in this court on August 8, 2023”, the division bench said in the order.

