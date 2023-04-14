Over 2,000 lecturers to be recruited by November this year in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has drawn a recruitment master plan for the new academic session with the objective of filling up post of teachers at junior and composite colleges in the state.As per the plan released on Wednesday, the department through Odisha State Selection Board by November this year will recruit 2,104 lecturers for colleges and 988 of them will be deployed to the School and Mass Education department for posting in higher secondary schools. While 1,903 lecturer posts of sanctioned 7,110 are vacant now, the anticipated vacancy till December this year is 250 more which takes the total vacancies to 2,153.

There are 34 composite colleges (junior and degree colleges operating from the same campus) functioning under the Higher Education department. Officials said it has been decided to bifurcate the total sanctioned strength for non-teaching staff in 60:40 ratio (60 per cent for Higher Education department and 40 per cent for School and Mass Education department) in these colleges. A notification in this regard will be released by the department soon.

As far as non-teaching staff in government colleges are concerned, it has been decided 103 junior clerks (posts redesigned as junior assistants) will be appointed through Odisha Staff Selection Commission. On the other hand, the department has not yet formulated any guidelines regarding appointment of non-teaching staff to vacant posts in non-government aided colleges (488 category) arising out of retirement, death and resignation of employees. The only appointments made so far have been under the rehabilitation assistance scheme.

Of the sanctioned 7,200 positions of non-teaching staff in 283 non-government aided colleges, 5,093 positions are vacant including those of junior clerks, PET teachers, librarians and lab attendants. Department sources said while cadre rule has not yet been formulated to fill up the base-level non-teaching posts in 488 category colleges, it has been decided to fill up junior clerk posts through recruitment by collectors concerned under whose jurisdiction the institute functions.

