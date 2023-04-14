Home States Odisha

Over 2,000 lecturers to be recruited by November this year in Odisha

The only appointments made so far have been under the rehabilitation assistance scheme.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has drawn a recruitment master plan for the new academic session with the objective of filling up post of teachers at junior and composite colleges in the state.As per the plan released on Wednesday, the department through Odisha State Selection Board by November this year will recruit 2,104 lecturers for colleges and 988 of them will be deployed to the School and Mass Education department for posting in higher secondary schools. While 1,903 lecturer posts of sanctioned 7,110 are vacant now, the anticipated vacancy till December this year is 250 more which takes the total vacancies to 2,153.

There are 34 composite colleges (junior and degree colleges operating from the same campus) functioning under the Higher Education department. Officials said it has been decided to bifurcate the total sanctioned strength for non-teaching staff in 60:40 ratio (60 per cent for Higher Education department and 40 per cent for School and Mass Education department) in these colleges. A notification in this regard will be released by the department soon.

As far as non-teaching staff in government colleges are concerned, it has been decided 103 junior clerks (posts redesigned as junior assistants) will be appointed through Odisha Staff Selection Commission. On the other hand, the department has not yet formulated any guidelines regarding appointment of non-teaching staff to vacant posts in non-government aided colleges (488 category) arising out of retirement, death and resignation of employees. The only appointments made so far have been under the rehabilitation assistance scheme.

Of the sanctioned 7,200 positions of non-teaching staff in 283 non-government aided colleges, 5,093 positions are vacant including those of junior clerks, PET teachers, librarians and lab attendants. Department sources said while cadre rule has not yet been formulated to fill up the base-level non-teaching posts in 488 category colleges, it has been decided to fill up junior clerk posts through recruitment by collectors concerned under whose jurisdiction the institute functions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp