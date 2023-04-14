Trader shot dead, Rs 9 lakh looted in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants shot dead a trader and looted around Rs 9 lakh from him at Chhatenpali within Lefripada police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Pravat Naik (47), a rural trader. The incident took place on a lonely road near Tarini temple at Chhatenpali.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said Naik along with two other persons was on way to Handiapani market in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on a motorcycle. The three miscreants wearing masks and helmets came on another motorcycle and one of them kicked the two-wheeler of Naik.

When Naik and other pillion riders fell down, the miscreants terrorised them at gunpoint. They asked Naik to give them the bag containing Rs 9 lakh cash. When Naik refused, the miscreants fired a warning shot on the ground.

However, Naik tried to flee following which the miscreants shot him in the back. The trader died on the spot. While the miscreants fled with the cash, Naik’s associates informed police about the incident.

Police reached the crime scene and sent Naik’s body to Lefripada community health centre for autopsy.

A murder case was registered and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants and nab them, the SDPO added. Naik, a native of Jharsuguda, was staying at Shradhapali within Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh. He was involved in purchase and sale of goats in rural markets.



ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants shot dead a trader and looted around Rs 9 lakh from him at Chhatenpali within Lefripada police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Pravat Naik (47), a rural trader. The incident took place on a lonely road near Tarini temple at Chhatenpali. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said Naik along with two other persons was on way to Handiapani market in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on a motorcycle. The three miscreants wearing masks and helmets came on another motorcycle and one of them kicked the two-wheeler of Naik. When Naik and other pillion riders fell down, the miscreants terrorised them at gunpoint. They asked Naik to give them the bag containing Rs 9 lakh cash. When Naik refused, the miscreants fired a warning shot on the ground. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Naik tried to flee following which the miscreants shot him in the back. The trader died on the spot. While the miscreants fled with the cash, Naik’s associates informed police about the incident. Police reached the crime scene and sent Naik’s body to Lefripada community health centre for autopsy. A murder case was registered and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants and nab them, the SDPO added. Naik, a native of Jharsuguda, was staying at Shradhapali within Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh. He was involved in purchase and sale of goats in rural markets.