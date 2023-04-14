Two teachers, a crumbling edifice sums up 3-decade old college at Kalampur

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Situated far away in Kalampur block headquarters town in Kalahandi district, the Amuhomani Plus Two College is in dire straits evoking resentment among the students and the residents. The college has a student strength of 386.

Built with public contribution in the year 1985 in Kalampur, the institution runs in a dilapidated building putting lives of the students at risk. Besides, lack of teaching staff in the college has also affected academics.

The institution got grant-in-aid status in 1994 and the vocational wing started in 2008 by the state government but no teachers were appointed to take the classes. Every year 128 students get admitted to these courses.

Sources said, for general courses, the teaching staff in political science, history and Odia retired since 2017, 2019 and 2022 respectively and the economics lecturer was transferred in 2008. But no step was taken by the department concerned to appoint lecturers so far.

Currently the college is managed by one geography and one English lecturer only. Even the only clerk and peon have retired. Deprived of basic education, the future of students, 256 enrolled in arts and 128 in vocational courses, is uncertain. Though in the past students, guardians and the public have taken to the protest route, nothing yielded result.

The English lecturer-cum-in-charge principal Ravindra Panda said, “The concerned authorities have been apprised of the matter.” The college building too is in ruins as most walls and ceiling are chapped and on the verge of collapse. “We do not feel safe in the classrooms as portions of the ceiling keep falling off at intervals,” said students of the college.

