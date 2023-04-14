Woman dies in fire mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An elderly woman died after a fire broke out in her house at Radio Station road within Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Uttara Sahu (64). Her husband Pravakar Sahu (73) became critical due to asphyxiation.

Sources said the couple was sleeping when the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air-conditioner. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the couple by breaking open the door. Both were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

As Uttara’s condition deteriorated further, she was referred to SCB MCH at Cuttack. However, she succumbed to her injuries. Uttara had sustained around 75 per cent burns.

