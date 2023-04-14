Home States Odisha

Woman dies in fire mishap in Odisha

An elderly woman died after a fire broke out in her house at Radio Station road within Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image for representation purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  An elderly woman died after a fire broke out in her house at Radio Station road within Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Uttara Sahu (64). Her husband Pravakar Sahu (73) became critical due to asphyxiation.

Sources said the couple was sleeping when the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air-conditioner. On being informed,  fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the couple by breaking open the door. Both were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). 

As Uttara’s condition deteriorated further, she was referred to SCB MCH at Cuttack. However, she succumbed to her injuries. Uttara had sustained around 75 per cent burns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire mishap Odisha
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp