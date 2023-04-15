Amid fake certificates, Ganjam candidate’s 100% score holds hope 

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The postal certificate scam continues to rear its head in many districts while springing surprise in some other. In Rayagada, police detained a candidate for using a fake certificate whereas in Ganjam, an aspirant came up with a 100 per cent score which was found to be genuine.

Ragayada Town police detained a gramin dak sevak (GDS) candidate for allegedly submitting fake certificate to secure job in Rayagada postal circle. Of the 34 applications received for the GDS posts, certificates of around 26 candidates were found to be genuine. However, discrepancies were found in the certificate submitted by Rabi Hial during the verification process.

It was found that Hial, who had obtained his certificate from the Uttar Pradesh board, had secured 99 out of 100 marks in all subjects. On being questioned, the candidate was reportedly unable to come up with satisfactory answer.

Deputy superintendent Ch Jawahar sent Hial’s documents to the online portal of UP board besides interacting with the board authorities who revealed those to be fake.

Later Jawahar filed a complaint with Rayagada police. During interrogation, Hial confessed he had not appeared the UP board test but purchased the mark sheet from one Bhikari Majhi of Rayagada district.

“The candidate was however, unable to pinpoint Bhikari’s address. A case will be registered against Bhikari and we will trace him. The verification process will conclude on Saturday since it’s a holiday today,” said IIC KBK Kanhar.

Meanwhile, officials of Berhampur postal division were taken by surprise when they found that a candidate had secured 100 per cent marks in all subjects. The applicant Dilleswar Nayak of Tumbagada village under Ganjam’s Patrapur block had his certificates obtained from the Andhra Pradesh board in 2020. He had secured 100 marks in all subjects including his first language Odia and second language Telugu.

Postal division superintendent Tarini Padhy said Dilleswar was on top of the list of selected candidates since he secured the highest marks. “To further verify its authenticity, we sent his mark sheet to the AP board which confirmed the certificate is genuine. So, the candidate will most likely get the GDS job but further verification is needed,” he added.

BERHAMPUR: The postal certificate scam continues to rear its head in many districts while springing surprise in some other. In Rayagada, police detained a candidate for using a fake certificate whereas in Ganjam, an aspirant came up with a 100 per cent score which was found to be genuine. Ragayada Town police detained a gramin dak sevak (GDS) candidate for allegedly submitting fake certificate to secure job in Rayagada postal circle. Of the 34 applications received for the GDS posts, certificates of around 26 candidates were found to be genuine. However, discrepancies were found in the certificate submitted by Rabi Hial during the verification process. It was found that Hial, who had obtained his certificate from the Uttar Pradesh board, had secured 99 out of 100 marks in all subjects. On being questioned, the candidate was reportedly unable to come up with satisfactory answer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy superintendent Ch Jawahar sent Hial’s documents to the online portal of UP board besides interacting with the board authorities who revealed those to be fake. Later Jawahar filed a complaint with Rayagada police. During interrogation, Hial confessed he had not appeared the UP board test but purchased the mark sheet from one Bhikari Majhi of Rayagada district. “The candidate was however, unable to pinpoint Bhikari’s address. A case will be registered against Bhikari and we will trace him. The verification process will conclude on Saturday since it’s a holiday today,” said IIC KBK Kanhar. Meanwhile, officials of Berhampur postal division were taken by surprise when they found that a candidate had secured 100 per cent marks in all subjects. The applicant Dilleswar Nayak of Tumbagada village under Ganjam’s Patrapur block had his certificates obtained from the Andhra Pradesh board in 2020. He had secured 100 marks in all subjects including his first language Odia and second language Telugu. Postal division superintendent Tarini Padhy said Dilleswar was on top of the list of selected candidates since he secured the highest marks. “To further verify its authenticity, we sent his mark sheet to the AP board which confirmed the certificate is genuine. So, the candidate will most likely get the GDS job but further verification is needed,” he added.