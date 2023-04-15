Home States Odisha

Hanuman Jayanti violence: Sambalpur tense, shops set on fire

The streets of Sambalpur wore a deserted look as shops and other establishments remained shut due to the bandh called by Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti.

Devotees take out a rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the city on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Heightened security and assurances by the administration notwithstanding, Sambalpur city witnessed arson as the Hanuman Jayanti procession was taken out on Friday evening.

A dozen shops were set afire by miscreants near Golebazar during the procession. Despite prohibitory orders in force under section 144 of CrPC, incidents of stone pelting were reported too.

The procession witnessed the massive participation of the people of the city.  As many as 43 platoons of police were deployed across sensitive areas of the city. The entire route of the procession was monitored through CCTV cameras. Drones were also be deployed for surveillance.

While the procession began after 5 pm, stone pelting was witnessed near Golebazar and Sadar areas which were controlled within no time. However, towards the end of the procession, some unidentified miscreants set a few shops on fire in Golebazar area, SP B Gangadhar said.

Until last reports came in, the fire was doused by fire fighters. On the other hand, though section 144 continued to remain in force across Sambalpur town, palpable tension prevailed at certain parts of the city. Several business owners reported vandalism on their premises by unknown miscreants. Minor clashes were also reported at some places.

The streets of Sambalpur wore a deserted look as shops and other establishments remained shut due to the bandh called by Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti.

State Police remained tightlipped about the situation. Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal said the Hanuman Jayanti procession has ended and details are awaited.

The number of arrests in connection with the incidents went up to 32 on the day. Earlier on Thursday, Sambalpur police had detained 43 persons and arrested 26 for their involvement in the violence on the basis of evidence. Meanwhile, body of a youth was found near Ring Road area of the city during the afternoon but SP Gangadhar said it was still not ascertained.

